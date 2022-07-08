Sunderland 'agree deal' for Tottenham Hotspur ace and ex-Leeds star Jack Clarke - reports

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports first emerged last week that Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur were in talks over a deal for Clarke, with a permanent deal on the cards.

And now Football Insider claim an agreement has been reached with a medical in place.

They report: “Sunderland have agreed to sign Tottenham star Jack Clarke on a permanent deal and the player has already started a medical, sources have told Football Insider.”

Jack Clarke. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It would represent a major boost for Sunderland if a deal could be concluded. The new Championship season starts in three weeks.

Sunderland want to keep the core of last season's squad together and build on it.

Clarke is clearly a part of that and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman hinted strongly that the club would explore the possibility after the win at Wembley.

Sunderland fans will hope a deal can be struck. Sunderland are in Portugal on their pre-season training camp, they face Rangers Saturday night and Roma next Wednesday.

Phil Smith’s verdict - a deal worth doing?

“This would be a massive boost for Sunderland were they able to pull it off.

Clarke initially struggled for consistency after joining in January but remember that he was often playing in a relatively unfamiliar wing back role.

As the season progressed he got better and better and his performances alongside Roberts were a glimpse of an exciting future.

Add to the mix that he now also has significant Championship experience, and by coming through at Leeds United in the pressure of a promotion push has proved he can handle the pressure of a big club.

Providing the fee is sensible, and the Black Cats won't do it if it isn't, it's a move that perfectly reflects the new Sunderland model.

He is ready to make a mark, but also still has significant room to grow.”