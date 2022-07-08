Sunderland 'agree deal' for Tottenham Hotspur ace and ex-Leeds star Jack Clarke - reports

Reports first emerged last week that Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur were in talks over a deal for Clarke, with a permanent deal on the cards.
And now Football Insider claim an agreement has been reached with a medical in place.
They report: “Sunderland have agreed to sign Tottenham star Jack Clarke on a permanent deal and the player has already started a medical, sources have told Football Insider.”
It would represent a major boost for Sunderland if a deal could be concluded. The new Championship season starts in three weeks.
Sunderland want to keep the core of last season's squad together and build on it.
Clarke is clearly a part of that and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman hinted strongly that the club would explore the possibility after the win at Wembley.
Sunderland fans will hope a deal can be struck. Sunderland are in Portugal on their pre-season training camp, they face Rangers Saturday night and Roma next Wednesday.
Phil Smith’s verdict - a deal worth doing?
“This would be a massive boost for Sunderland were they able to pull it off.
Clarke initially struggled for consistency after joining in January but remember that he was often playing in a relatively unfamiliar wing back role.
As the season progressed he got better and better and his performances alongside Roberts were a glimpse of an exciting future.
Add to the mix that he now also has significant Championship experience, and by coming through at Leeds United in the pressure of a promotion push has proved he can handle the pressure of a big club.
Providing the fee is sensible, and the Black Cats won't do it if it isn't, it's a move that perfectly reflects the new Sunderland model.
He is ready to make a mark, but also still has significant room to grow.”
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.