O’Nien had just scored the winning goal to send his side through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, yet he was quick to credit his young team-mate following a last-gasp victory.

Rigg had come off the bench with nine minutes remaining and won the corner which allowed Ross Stewart to equalise in the first minute of stoppage-time.

O’Nien then completed the dramatic comeback just two minutes later, securing a 2-1 win for the Black Cats.

Luke O'Nien and Chris Rigg celebrate after Sunderland's FA Cup win at Shrewsbury. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Sunderland’s financial boost

O’Nien’s late winner also saw Sunderland pocket £105,000 in prize money, which is given to sides who win their third-round fixtures.

FA Cup prize money is awarded out per round, with fourth-round winners gaining an additional £120,000.

Bryan Oviedo’s message to Jewison Bennette

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray made three changes to his starting XI following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Jewison Bennette was one of the players who came into the side to make his first start for the club, and an international team-mate was quick to congratulate him.

After the Sunderland team was announced, former Black Cats defender and Costa Rica international Bryan Oviedo tweeted: “Go @SunderlandAFC… go @Jewisonoficial9!”

A day to remember for Chris Rigg

At just 15 years and 203 days, Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest outfield player in the club’s history.

Former Black Cats goalkeeper Derek Foster still holds the overall record after making a senior appearance at 15 years and 185 days in August 1964.

Yet Rigg’s cameo against Shrewsbury saw him surpass Jimmy Hamilton's previous outfield record.

Aiden O’Brien’s half-time substitution

There was a familiar face in Shrewsbury’s starting XI as former Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien made just his eighth appearance for the hosts.

The 29-year-old has just returned from a groin injury and looked bright in the early stages, before he was substituted at half-time.

Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan missed the match with an injury, while Carl Winchester was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Rotherham match to be rescheduled

Sunderland’s fourth-round match will now take place on the weekend starting Saturday, January 28.

It means the Black Cats’ Championship fixture at Rotherham will have to be rearranged.

The Millers were beaten 4-1 at Ipswich in the third round.

Lynden Gooch’s return

Sunderland were still dealing with several injury setbacks against Shrewsbury, with Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton all absent.

That meant there were four teenagers on the visitors’ nine-man bench, with academy players Ben Middlemas, Tom Watson and Mason Cotcher joining Rigg.

First-teamer Lynden Gooch was also named as a substitute after missing the side’s last two Championship games with a hamstring issue.