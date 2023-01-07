'Controlled the game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Shrewsbury win - including two 8s
Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.
The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.
Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players: