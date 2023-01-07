News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland at Shrewsbury. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

'Controlled the game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Shrewsbury win - including two 8s

Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players:

1. Alex Bass - 6

One brilliant kick from hand in the second half should have yielded a goal. Steady enough and could do little about the goal. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 6

Defensively sound and got forward when he could though fairly quiet in the main. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Daniel Ballard - 7

Totally dominant in the air and won the vast majority of the game. Was comfortable throughout. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Bailey Wright - 6

Very steady at the heart of the back three, only faltered once in the second half and O’Nien was there to help him out. Did well. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

