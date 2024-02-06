After moving on from an underwhelming run of form with four points from meetings with Stoke City and Middlesbrough, Sunderland now have their eyes firmly set on the Championship play-offs.

Michael Beale's side currently sit just one point and two places from the top six and if results go their way this weekend the Black Cats could force their way into the play-off spots by seeing off Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

With the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City all hitting form in the promotion chase, Sunderland will need to up their levels between now and the end of the campaign as they aim to keep alive their hopes of making a return to the Premier League seven years after their relegation from the top tier.