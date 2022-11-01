The former Leeds United man joined Sunderland in the summer of 2021 and impressed during his early days in red and white. However, the talented full-back was out with injury for over a year, after an initial stress fracture of the back was followed by a number of complications.

Huggins has now made three appearances for the U21s as he continues to make encouraging progress, playing 90 minutes in Sunderland’s draw away to Newcastle United on Monday night.

Speaking on social media, Huggins said: “After a really tough year of injury, it feels great to finally get a full 90 minutes in. It's been a long journey to get to this point but happy to finally get there.”