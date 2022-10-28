The talented full back has been out with injury for over a year, after an initial stress fracture of the back was followed by a number of complications.

Huggins has now made two appearances for the U21s as he continues to make encouraging progress, playing almost 70 minutes in the 2-1 win over Stoke City last Sunday.

He is planning to complete his first full fixture when Graeme Murty's side play Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday night, with Mowbray hopeful tat he is not far off being in his thoughts for senior football.

It's an exciting prospect for supporters, with Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese all potentially returning to contention after the three-week break. Ellis Simms is also expected to begin his comeback at Luton Town this weekend, significantly improving Mowbray's options for the longer term.

However, Mowbray insists that he will not rush Higgins and that a successful recovery for Gooch in particular could mean that the club give Huggins a longer period to fully get up to speed, if required.

"I hope so, at this stage I don't see any reason why not," Mowbray said.

"What I would say is that he's been out for a long time and he needs to play some 90-minute games and make sure he can get through them, not just one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins

"It's one of those where the situation might dictate [what we do], as well. If Gooch is fit and Trai Hume continues to do OK, then there's no rush, he can keep playing [U21s] football and who knows, we might even give him half a dozen games of 90 minutes.

"Then he can knock on my door at any stage and tell me he's ready, that's the game. I've said it many times now, I lIke Niall and we nearly signed him at Blackburn when he left Leeds. So he's very much in my thoughts, not in terms of the immediate future in the first team but during that international break, if he trains exceptionally well then there's every chance he could then push on."

Huggins spoke to saf.com earlier this week and while encouraged by his progress reiterated Mowbray's message that it was best to be cautious as he looks to make an impact in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully I’ll get there over the next few games I play, come through unscathed and get stronger," he said.

“The plan is for 90 minutes at Newcastle on Monday. I had 45 against Reading and then three-quarters of the game at Stoke, so the plan is to continue to build.

“If I can feel like I’ll get there then I will, but obviously with the nature of my injuries and how long I’ve been out, I don’t want to push myself too hard and cause something that we don’t want to happen."