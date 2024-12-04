Sunderland will hope to give a significant boost to their bid for promotion into the Premier League when they face a Stadium of Light double header over the next week.

The Black Cats will return to action for the first time since last Friday’s narrow defeat at promotion rivals Sheffield United when they host Stoke City in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off that will be the first of three meetings with the Potters over the next month. Hot on the heels of that initial meeting with Stoke will be another Stadium of Light clash as Bristol City travel to Wearside on Tuesday night.

Not only will both home games give Regis Le Bris’ side a chance to force their way back into the automatic promotion places, it will also allow the Black Cats to move on from what has been an underwhelming run of form in recent weeks - but how does their form compare to their rivals across the Championship?

1 . Sheffield United Points over last six games: 16 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Burnley Points over last six games: 13 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Middlesbrough Points over last six games: 12 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United Points over last six games: 12 | Getty Images Photo Sales