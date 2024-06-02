Sunderland’s classy gesture to ex-players after retained list releases which hasn’t always been the case
Sunderland will continue to open their doors to recently released youngsters at the Academy of Light over the summer and beyond.
The Black Cats released their retained list earlier this month following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. 14 players were cut by decision-makers at the Stadium of Light, including several youth stars.
Young players Ben Creamer, Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie, Michael Spellman and Thomas Chiabi were all told they would not be staying at the club next season.
Club captain Corry Evans and senior teammate Bradley Dack were also released alongside Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond, who have both previously featured for Sunderland’s first-team in recent years. Released players, however, will still have the option to maintain their fitness and recover from injury during the summer months as they look for new clubs.
“They've said I can use the club and the facilities and that and they're going to look after us to make sure I get back full fitness so then I can go in elsewhere and try and see what's happening. They're going to support us through that and get us to the place I need to be before I go,” recently released striker Gardiner explained to The Echo.
Carl Lawson, who was released by Sunderland in 2017 explained how he felt slightly left behind by the club after being told his contract would not be renewed following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
“There was a lot going on at the club,” Lawson told The Echo earlier this year. “The year I left was the year Sunderland got relegated. I could see loads of changes happening. Unfortunately, I was released but there wasn’t any program to help the released players, which a lot of clubs do now. In the kindest possible way, I didn’t receive any help at all.”
A statement from Sunderland following their most recent round of releases read: "All at Sunderland AFC would like to thank our departing players for their professionalism and commitment and we wish them well for the future."
