Sunderland's Championship title chances compared to Leeds United, West Brom, Middlesbrough and more

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT

How are Sunderland's chances of winning the Championship title and securing promotion after Tuesday's win against Derby County?

The Stadium of Light was buzzing once again on Tuesday night as Sunderland moved back to the top of the Championship table with a professional display in their win against Derby County.

The Black Cats went into the game looking to preserve their perfect record on home soils after taking maximum points from Wearside clashes with Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Middlesbrough so far this season - and they made no mistake as Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor scored either side of half-time to see off the Rams.

Although it remains early in the season, there can be no doubt there is an air of confidence about Regis Le Bris and his players are they look to continue what has been a remarkable start to life under the former Lorient head coach.

But after Tuesday night’s win, how do Sunderland’s promotion odds stand compared to their rivals across the second tier?

Championship promotion odds: 500/1

1. Portsmouth

Championship promotion odds: 500/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 300/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Championship promotion odds: 300/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

3. Oxford United

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 Photo: David Rogers

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

4. QPR

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 | Getty Images

