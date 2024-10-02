The Stadium of Light was buzzing once again on Tuesday night as Sunderland moved back to the top of the Championship table with a professional display in their win against Derby County.

The Black Cats went into the game looking to preserve their perfect record on home soils after taking maximum points from Wearside clashes with Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Middlesbrough so far this season - and they made no mistake as Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor scored either side of half-time to see off the Rams.

Although it remains early in the season, there can be no doubt there is an air of confidence about Regis Le Bris and his players are they look to continue what has been a remarkable start to life under the former Lorient head coach.