Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Cardiff City have started legal proceedings against French club Nantes.

Cardiff City filed a complaint in a French court on Monday against Nantes with the Welsh outfit claiming losses of more than £100m following a dispute over the tragic death of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash in January 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an “in-depth analysis" by a legal expert, the Welsh club's lawyer Celine Jones said a figure of 120.2million euros (£104million) was estimated. Nantes have until 23 September to respond with Jones saying that the analysis has been filed at the Nantes Commercial Court in western France.

"We'll take the time to study these new voluminous documents and these figures," said lawyers Jerome Marsaudon and Louis-Marie Absil, who are both representing Nantes.

Sala, who was 28 years old at the time of his death, and pilot David Ibbotson died in a plane crash on 21 January 2019. The Argentinian striker was travelling to south Wales from France to complete a £15million transfer to Cardiff City, then a Premier League club, from Nantes.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal decided the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) did not have jurisdiction to deal with Cardiff City’s claim for damages. meaning the Welsh club have chosen to go down another route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad