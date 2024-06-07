Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have released Ian Poveda who has been linked with a move to Sunderland this summer

Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United have said farewell to 11 players after confirming their retained list ahead of the new season. Leeds are one of the last Championship clubs to reveal their retained list with decisions being made on a number of senior players following their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Whites have included Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas on the list of players due to be released this summer, which comes as no surprise. Ayling has already penned a deal to make his loan with Teesside outfit Middlesbrough permanent, while Dallas has been forced to retire due to the leg injury he picked up while representing the club in the Premier League more than two years ago.

However, Sunderland fans will note that Ian Poveda has been released by the club after spending four years in West Yorkshire. Sunderland are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the winger this summer after reportedly being impressed by his performances during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Again, his release comes as no surprise and Sunderland may well be tempted to make an approach for the Colombia international in attempt to beat off competition from the likes of Wednesday, Burnley and Luton, who have also been linked.

Leeds have also confirmed that they are in talks with club captain Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton regarding the possibility of extending their contracts. Cooper has been with Leeds for 10 years, racking up 284 appearances along the way and as he prepares to represent Scotland at Euro 2024, he will be assessing his future at Elland Road.

Sam Byram will be sticking around at his boyhood club after triggering a one-year extension clause within his contract, which certainly bolsters a backline that has been left threadbare, following the completion of Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts' loans with the club. Meanwhile, Leeds have made the surprise decision to offer new terms to Cody Drameh, who has spent the season on loan at Birmingham City, who were relegated from the Championship.

Those leaving Elland Road are: Charlie Allen, Ayling, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Dallas, Cuba Diboe, Scott Godden, Ian Poveda, Morten Spencer, Harvey Sutcliffe and Dani van den Heuvel.

