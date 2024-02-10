Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that former Birmingham boss John Eustace has taken charge at Ewood Park.

Tensions have been running high at Sunderland's Championship rivals, with former boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said to have become increasingly frustrated over failed transfer dealings and financial restrictions before his departure on Friday.

It's been reported the Dane, who was appointed in 2022, offered his resignation earlier this week, with the team on an eight-match winless run in the Championship. Blackburn Rovers, though, have announced Tommasson's departure and confirmed the appointment of Eustace.

“I am excited for this new challenge in my career and can’t wait to get started," he told Rovers' website after his appointment. “I am looking forward to being at Ewood Park tomorrow and meeting the supporters, who can play a big part for us between now and the end of the season.

“I will give my all to ensure the fans have a team they can be proud of and, together, I hope we can quickly start climbing the table.”

The 44-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club and arrives on the back of a decent spell at Birmingham City. Eustace will be joined at Ewood Park by trusted assistant Matt Gardiner, who he worked with at St. Andrew’s.

