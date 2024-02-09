Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson as head coach by mutual consent.

Tensions have been running high at Sunderland's Championship rivals, with former Newcastle United player Tomasson said to be growing increasingly frustrated over failed transfer dealings and financial restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been reported the Dane, who was appointed in 2022, offered his resignation earlier this week, with the team on an eight-match winless run in the Championship. Now, Blackburn Rovers have announced Tommasson's departure.

"Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park on a three-year contract in June 2022 and brought an attacking brand of football that saw us go close to a play-off spot last season, whilst also progressing to the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions," a statement from Blackburn Rovers read.

"However, it has been mutually agreed that the Dane will step away from his role, along with assistant coach Remy Reijnierse, with immediate effect.

"Rovers wish to thank both Jon and Remy for all their efforts over the past 18 months and we wish them both well in their future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The search for a successor is now underway and the club will provide no further comment until an appointment is announced."

Former Birmingham boss John Eustace looks set to take charge at Blackburn now Tomasson has finalised his departure from Ewood Park.