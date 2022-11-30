Sunderland’s Bailey Wright helps Australia to World Cup victory as ex-Black Cat shocks world champions France

Wright entered the fray in the 74th minute, replacing Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree and was tasked with marshalling the Australia defence as they aimed to keep hold of a 1-0 lead, given to them by Matthew Leckie’s second-half strike. Despite a late onslaught by Denmark, Wright and Australia were able to hold on and record a famous win and secure their progress to the next round.

Australia’s Round of 16 tie will be played at 7pm on Saturday, December 3 - meaning the defender will miss Sunderland’s clash with Millwall earlier that day.

Bailey Wright helped Australia book their place in the Round of 16 at the World Cup following victory over Denmark. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, former Black Cat Wahbi Khazri stunned the reigning world champions as he put Tunisia 1-0 ahead just before the hour mark. After picking up the ball just inside his own half, Khazri embarked on a sterling run, meeting very little French resistance in the process, before sliding the ball past Steve Mandanda in the France goal. Khazri was substituted just moments later, with the goal, one that momentarily saw Tunisia heading through the group stage, being his final act of the game.