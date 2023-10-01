Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs outside the top flight. Their fanbase would also plant them in and around some strong clubs in the league above as well.

Tony Mowbray’s side have made a strong start to the new season and are in the play-offs after the first nine games. They won 3-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out and their key winger Jack Clarke is in great form at the moment as the Black Cats look to gain promotion this term.