Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:16 BST

Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs outside the top flight. Their fanbase would also plant them in and around some strong clubs in the league above as well.

Tony Mowbray’s side have made a strong start to the new season and are in the play-offs after the first nine games. They won 3-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out and their key winger Jack Clarke is in great form at the moment as the Black Cats look to gain promotion this term.

Here is a look at how Sunderland’s average home attendance compares to Premier League and Championship teams...

Average attendance: 10,726

1. AFC Bournemouth

Average attendance: 10,726

Average attendance: 10,848

2. Luton

Average attendance: 10,848 Photo: Steve Bardens

Average attendance: 11,087

3. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 11,087

Average attendance: 15,677

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,677

