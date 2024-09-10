Sunderland's attacking threat compared to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheff Wed and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

How does Sunderland xG compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland will resume their Championship campaign by making a long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats will travel to Home Park looking to build on what has been a wonderful start to the new season after they collected maximum points from all four of their league fixtures so far. An away win at Cardiff City kicked off their first season under Regis Le Bris in a professional manner with a 2-0 win over the Bluebirds before Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley were seen off in quick succession at the Stadium of Light.

A first goal of the season was conceded at Portsmouth - but Le Bris’ side had already done enough to claim a fourth consecutive league win at Fratton Park. Sunderland’s attacking play has massively improved under the former Lorient head coach - but just how much of a threat are the Black Cats under Le Bris? We use the expected goals (xG) metric to compare them to their Championship rivals.

2024/25 xG: 0.89

1. Preston North End

2024/25 xG: 0.89 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 xG: 1.00

2. Swansea City

2024/25 xG: 1.00 Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
2024/25 xG: 1.04

3. Oxford United

2024/25 xG: 1.04 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 xG: 1.06

4. Portsmouth

2024/25 xG: 1.06 | Warren Little/Getty Images Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandThe Championship
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice