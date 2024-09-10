Sunderland will resume their Championship campaign by making a long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats will travel to Home Park looking to build on what has been a wonderful start to the new season after they collected maximum points from all four of their league fixtures so far. An away win at Cardiff City kicked off their first season under Regis Le Bris in a professional manner with a 2-0 win over the Bluebirds before Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley were seen off in quick succession at the Stadium of Light.
A first goal of the season was conceded at Portsmouth - but Le Bris’ side had already done enough to claim a fourth consecutive league win at Fratton Park. Sunderland’s attacking play has massively improved under the former Lorient head coach - but just how much of a threat are the Black Cats under Le Bris? We use the expected goals (xG) metric to compare them to their Championship rivals.
