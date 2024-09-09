Sunderland stars feature against players from Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United players in the Championship’s top-25 highest-valued players.

Sunderland will resume their Championship season on Saturday when Regis Le Bris and his unbeaten side make the long trip to face struggling Plymouth Argyle.

With the focus currently on the international break, the Black Cats are sat at the top of the Championship table after collecting maximum points from all four of their league fixtures during the opening month of the season. The campaign got underway with a hard-earned 2-0 win at Cardiff City before Le Bris introduced himself to the Stadium of Light faithful in spectacular fashion as Eliezer Mayenda, Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien all netted in a 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday.

A Romaine Mundle goal condemned Burnley to a narrow defeat on Wearside just days later before a fine opening month to the season was brought to an end when Mayenda and Mundle were both on target in a 3-1 win at former League One rivals Portsmouth. If there was a negative from the win at Fratton Park, and it was a slight negative, it was the Luke O’Nien own-goal that ensured Anthony Patterson conceded a league goal for the first time this season. The Black Cats academy graduate has been in impressive form so far this season and has firmly established himself as Le Bris’ number one stopper. Patterson is also rated amongst the top 25 highest valued Championship players - and he is not the only Black Cats star in the list.

Championship’s most valuable players according to TransferMarkt

1. Illan Meslier (Leeds United) €18.00m 2. James Trafford (Burnley) €18.00m 3. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) €18.00m 4. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) €16.00m 5. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) €16.00m 6. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) €15.00m 7. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) €15.00m 8. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) €15.00m 9. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) €15.00m 10. Callum Doyle (Norwich City) €15.00m 11. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) €14.00m 12. Daniel James (Leeds United) €14.00m 13. Joel Piroe (Leeds United) €14.00m 14. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) €13.00m 15. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) €13.00m 16. Manor Solomon (Leeds United) €13.00m 17. Lyle Foster (Burnley) €13.00m 18. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) €12.00m 19. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) €12.00m 20. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) €12.00m 21. Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) €12.00m 22. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) €12.00m 23. Teden Mengi (Luton Town) €12.00m 24. Mike Tresor (Burnley) €12.00m 25. Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) €12.00m