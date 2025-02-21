Sunderland youngster Trey Ogunsuyi is impressing behind the scenes at the Academy of Light

Sunderland youngster Trey Ogunsuyi scored a hattrick as the club's U21s earned a point away at Southampton on Friday - a game in which Ross Stewart made his long-awaited comeback from injury.

Ogunsuyi, who has featured regularly in the senior matchday squad this season, joked afterwards that they had all been in 'tap-ins' but the goals took his tally to eight for the campaign. The 18-year-old continued to impress and was again very well supported by Finn Geragusyan.

"It was good to get the hattrick but to not come away with the three points is disappointing," Ogunsuyi said.

"We played really well through the 90 but we didn't take some of our chances and things didn't always go our way. You've got to be in the right position - they were three tap-ins! But when you're in there you've got to finish them.

"I'm really enjoying the season, it's good for me to get so many learning opportunities and I'm just taking it all in. I'm learning a lot from the senior strikers, they're a big influence on me. I'm looking at how they prep, how they do things, and taking those notes for my own game."

Speaking after the game, U21s boss Graeme Murty assessed Ogunsuyi's progress and outlined the areas he feels the striker can still improve as he looks to push his way into Regis Le Bris's plans in the long run. Murty admitted he was frustrated with the result, with his side playing some excellent football but at times being 'too easy to play against it'.

"He's got really good aspects to his game, some really good capacity and capabilities," Murty said.

"I think sometimes he can encapsulates that capacity [we have as a team] of being really high to really low within moments of one another. But when you look at a young player, you're not looking at where they are right now. We're looking at the long term and his ceiling that we will try and access, is way ahead of where he is now. So we need to keep giving him that detail, harness what he's really good at and make it elite. If we can do that, he has got loads of growth to come. It's up to him how far he wants to go.

"We see sometimes that he's a young man who struggles to put everything into action because he's trying to do lots and lots. What we would like to see from him is solid fundamentals with those flashes of quality that you see from those senior lads. If we can get that from him, improve those fundamentals, then those outstanding moments he has will be more impactful. We want our strikers at the club to be explosive but also with their back to goal to be reliable. We want those fundamentals of receiving [the ball] to be of a high enough standard so the gaffer can see him as a viable option. That's our target and his target."

Ogunsuyi and Harrison Jones's involvement in the game strongly suggests that Le Bris will name an unchanged first-team squad when Sunderland face Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday lunchtime.