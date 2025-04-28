Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland star has been speaking about SM Caen’s fortunes this season

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila has delivered a scathingly frank assessment of current side SM Caen, and has spoken fondly of his time on Wearside in doing so.

The Frenchman established himself as a cult figure at the Stadium of Light during a loan stint in 2015/16, and played a pivotal role as he and his teammates managed to stave of the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

More recently, however, the 34-year-old has not been quite as successful, and at the time of writing is currently languishing at the foot of Ligue 2 with Caen, who also employ ex-Black Cats transfer target Alexandre Mendy. Indeed, M’Vila and his colleagues have already been mathematically relegated to the third tier of French football, and speaking about their catastrophic campaign, the veteran has pulled no punches on just how bad his team have been of late.

What did former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila say about SM Caen’s relegation?

Quoted by Ouest France after a 4-0 loss to Regis Le Bris’ former club FC Lorient, M’Vila said: “It’s been a long time since I reached a new level of disappointment. What do you want to do? Even though we played against the best team in the league, if we had managed to finish off our chances in the last 30 metres, we could have made things difficult for them. But even that, we can’t do.

“When they’re in our last 30 metres, they’re there to kill. And they did it: they killed us! Football is simple: you have to defend well and score goals. Lorient knows how to do it, that’s why they’re in Ligue 1.”

M’Vila then went on to compare his current situation with the one he found himself in while playing for Sunderland. He said: “We belong [at the bottom of Ligue 2]! We’ve had a chaotic, rubbish season. When the fans tell us, ‘You’re rubbish’, I think we really are! If a club like Caen finishes last in Ligue 2, it’s because its players are rubbish. I could say a lot of things, honestly, but I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I’ve already fought for relegation, with Sunderland, for example, but there were 11 lions on the pitch. We managed to score some goals against Chelsea or Manchester United thanks to that. Now, we don’t even have the determination. We don’t have the football or the determination, so we’re where we belong, we’re relegated to the National League and we keep our mouths shut.”

What else has been said about Caen’s poor form?

M’Vila is not the only player to have spoken out about Caen’s dreadful season. To that end, the aforementioned Mendy, who made no secret of his desire to leave the club for Sunderland at various points last summer, recently said: “It’s a reflection of our season. I’m speaking for myself, but when you start a new season with a bad energy, everyone knows what happened during this transfer window for several players, this is what we’re seeing today. We’ll fight until the end, but you only reap what you sow.”

