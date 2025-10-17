Sunderland's 'xG for' compared to rivals ahead of Premier League return

Sunderland are back in action this weekend following the international break.

Sunderland return to action this weekend following the international break, and they’ll be looking to make the most of a big opportunity.

The Black Cats have made a strong start to life back in the Premier League, sitting ninth with 11 points from seven games even despite a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out. Next up, Sunderland host a Wolverhampton Wanderers side sitting rock-bottom of the table with just two points on the board, a league-low five goals scored, and a whopping 14 conceded.

This will be viewed by many as a big chance for Sunderland to return to winning ways, and perhaps put up a few extra goals of their own. After all, Regis Le Bris’ men have only scored seven Premier League goals so far this season, which is the third-lowest amount in the top-flight. What’s more, Wilson Isidor’s three-goal return is impressive, but he’s the only Sunderland player to find the net more than once.

Sunderland’s strong start has been built on defensive solidity, but do the goals they’ve scored reflect the chances they’ve been creating? To answer that question, we’ve turned to WhoScored’s xG figures.

Sunderland’s ‘xG for’ compared to the rest of the Premier League

Granit Xhaka and Wilson Isidor celebrate a Sunderland goal. | Getty Images

Manchester United - 14.02 Crystal Palace - 13.85 Arsenal - 13.7 Liverpool - 12.92 Chelsea - 12.28 Manchester City - 12.25 Brighton - 10.79 Everton - 9.8 Bournemouth - 9.66 Brentford - 9.55 Newcastle United - 9.27 Leeds United - 8.75 Tottenham Hotspur - 8.14 Fulham - 8.13 Sunderland - 8.1 West Ham United - 7.97 Nottingham Forest - 7.45 Aston Villa - 6.95 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 6.1 Burnley - 5.22

Sunderland have been one of the least creative teams in the Premier League this season, with only five sides generating less xG - the bottom four and Aston Villa. Their 8.1 xG means there has been an underperformance of 1.1, but that is middle-of-the-road in the Premier League, with only seven sides overperforming their xG and eight teams proving more wasteful.

By contrast, Sunderland are the eighth-best Premier League side for xG against at 9.03, meaning they’ve overperformed in this regard by 3.03- thanks in no small part to some excellent saves from goalkeeper Robin Roefs. This weekend’s opponents, Wolves, have underperformed their 6.1 xG by 2.1, while they’ve underperformed their xG against by a league-high 4.18 - conceding 14 times when the data says 9.82.

Who needs to be more clinical for Sunderland?

Regis Le Bris will want more goals from his Sunderland side. | Getty Images

While Isidor has adjusted wonderfully to the Premier League, Le Bris will be looking for more from Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra.

The duo are yet to score this season - the latter is now injured - and have underperformed their xG by 0.87 and 0.59, respectively. They’re joined by Lutsharel Geertruida (-0.75) as the only three Sunderland players with an underperformance of more than 0.26. By contrast, Isidor has overperformed his xG by 1.42 en route to his three goals.