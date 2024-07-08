Sunderland working on contract deal for ex-Salford City and Manchester City youngster - reports
Sunderland are reportedly looking to tie down Caden Kelly to a new deal at the Academy of Light.
Kelly, 20, made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on.
The former Manchester City and Salford City man has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham and Reading to advance to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Sunderland’s recent retained list revealed that Kelly was set to remain at the Academy of Light next season after the club triggered an option in the player’s deal. However, Alan Nixon has stated that the Black Cats are looking to offer Kelly a new deal at the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.
