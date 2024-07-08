Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland reportedly want to offer the highly-rated youngster a new deal at the Academy of Light

Sunderland are reportedly looking to tie down Caden Kelly to a new deal at the Academy of Light.

Kelly, 20, made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on.

The former Manchester City and Salford City man has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham and Reading to advance to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.