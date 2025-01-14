Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mel Reay’s side are now one win away from a place in the last eight of the FA Cup

Sunderland will face Championship opposition as they bid to earn a place in the FA Cup quarter final and a six-figure financial windfall.

The Black Cats progressed through to the fifth round of the competition over the weekend with an outstanding 7-1 win away at Exeter City, who play in a division below the Black Cats but who have been enjoying a strong campaign. A hat-trick from Ellen Jones and four goals from Eleanor Dale secured the win, which means that Sunderland have now already earned £89,000 from the competition.

They have been drawn away to either Portsmouth or Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round, with those two teams set to play their fixture tomorrow night for the right to host Mel Reay's side. The loser of that fifth round tie will earn a further £20,000, while the winner will bank £80,000. A defeated quarter finalist is guaranteed £22,500, while the winner will bank £90,000.

"We wanted a really solid performance and that's what we got," head coach Mel Reay said after the Exeter win.

"We wanted to start with an intensity because we know these games can be tricky. There was some really creative stuff today, good movements and rotations which we've been working on, good crossing which is what we're all about. We'll recover now ahead of the league games."

Dale's goals continued her incredible form, with the striker now scoring 11 goals in her last eight games. The Black Cats are back in Championship action when they travel to face Southampton on Sunday.