Sunderland winger Jack Diamond returns to Harrogate Town on loan

Diamond was recalled by Sunderland after a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month, and made two League One appearances thereafter.

But with Leon Dajaku fit again and both Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke recruited to strengthen the wide areas, the Black Cats have sanctioned his return.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said: "We've missed his flair and pace in attack but all the paperwork is done and we are looking forward to seeing Jack at training on Thursday.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

"We've just been awaiting the confirmation but we are very thankful to Sunderland for their understanding throughout this process.

“We were looking for assurances regarding Jack’s situation because we didn’t want the window to close and us end up being short, but they’ve kept in touch all the way through.

“Lee Johnson phoned me himself last week with an update and Sunderland’s director of football has been in regular contact with Paul Thirlwell.

"I think it's a situation that benefits all parties.

"Jack feels very comfortable with us, he's getting the game-time Sunderland want him to have and we have got an outstanding talent in our squad, one who has been consistently excellent for us again this season."

Harrogate currently sit 12th in League One two, eight points short of the play-off places but still with 22 games to play.

Diamond has already contributed six goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Harrogate this season, building on his previous loan there where promotion from the National League was won at Wembley.

