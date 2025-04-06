Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced West Brom at the Hawthorns in the Championship

Sunderland played West Brom at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - with plenty of talking points emerging before, during and after the game.

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over West Brom. Trai Hume’s first-half free kick made the difference and though the hosts dominated possession, they struggled to carve open a resilient Black Cats side.

Here, we take you through some of the more interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s game against West Brom at the Hawthorns in the Championship:

Tony Mowbray’s nice message in programme notes

The clash between Sunderland and West Brom saw Tony Mowbray come against his old club for the first time since returning to football after defeating bowel cancer.

The 61-year-old was replaced at Sunderland by Michael Beale after being sacked at the Stadium of Light. Ironically, Mowbray took over at Birmingham City and defeated Beale’s Black Cats in the Championship a couple of months later, which turned out to be the former Rangers boss' last match before he was fired.

Ahead of time the game, Mowbray wrote in his programme notes: “Of course, we extend Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris, his coaching staff, players, and travelling supporters a really warm welcome to The Hawthorns. I had an enjoyable spell there a few years ago, and I am looking forward to doing battle after no doubt seeing some familiar faces.”

Sunderland’s big double injury boost ahead of game

Enzo Le Fée was named on Sunderland’s bench against West Brom in a massive boost to Le Bris, with defender Leo Hjelde also returning to the Black Cats’ squad.

Le Bris named an unchanged team from the 1-0 win over Millwall, but Le Fée was back to bolster the bench. The Frenchman had been absent with a hamstring injury since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February and his return was a huge boost for the Black Cats ahead of the season's final weeks and a likely play-off campaign. Hjelde was also back from an Achilles injury and was named on the bench.

Tommy Watson was also named on the bench after his £10million move to Brighton was concluded during the week. Ben Middlemas and Oli Bainbridge dropped out of Le Bris’ squad to accommodate the returns of Le Fée and Hjelde, with youngsters Tom Lavery and Harrison Jones retaining their place on Sunderland’s bench. Both Le Fée and Hjelde came on in the second half.

Former Sunderland man starts for West Brom

There was a familiar face in West Brom’s starting XI with former Sunderland loanee Callum Styles picked in defence by Mowbray for the Baggies.

The Hungarian international spent time on loan at Sunderland last season from Barnsley under Beale and Mike Dodds as the Black Cats finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship. Styles played 12 times for the Wearsiders during his six-month spell, managing one assist along the way.

Sunderland had the option to purchase the midfielder-come-defender from Barnsley at the end of his loan move but opted against making the switch permanent. Styles then joined Championship rivals West Brom last summer and played his 29th league game of the season against the Black Cats on Saturday.

Will Lankshear, who was heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window, was named on the Baggies’ bench for the clash against Sunderland. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at West Brom from Tottenham but has struggled for regular game time under Mowbray. He was brought on in the second hald but failed to make an impact

Newcastle United fan Adam Armstrong also started for Mowbray’s men up front but had a quiet game and was subbed in the second half. The Baggies attacker was booed by Sunderland fans during the game and when he was brought off.

Sunderland handed injury worry plus Le Bris’ snub to Tommy Watson

Le Bris was handed an early injury blow in the first half against West Brom when winger Romaine Mundle went down with an injury issue. The former Tottenham winger has not long been back available for selection after missing a chunk of this campaign with a hamstring injury. Le Bris said it is not yet clear whether he has suffered a significant injury but it’s clearly a big concern heading into the run-in.

Interestingly, though, Mundle was replaced not with fellow left-winger Tommy Watson, but with Eliezer Mayenda, who usually operates through the middle or on the right, though he does have some experience from the opposite flank as well. Le Bris’ decision could be interpreted as a clear indication he will look to utilise other players ahead of Watson, with the young winger set to join Brighton this summer after an early transfer deal was announced in the week.

However, Le Bris said his decision was not connected to the news this week that Watson would be joining Brighton at the end of the season, but instead a reflection of how well Mayenda has done this season. In fairness, the decision paid immediate dividends with Mayenda winning the free-kick for Trai Hume’s opening goal in the first half. The defender, who played left-back on the day, curled one in from the left-hand side of the Baggies’ box and into the net with a superb effort, though goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith should have done better.

However, despite the head coach’s words on Watson after the game, it certainly feels like the decision from Watson to move to Brighton at the end of the season has impacted the head coach’s thinking around team selection, whether subconsciously or otherwise.

Sunderland’s in-game injury worries during West Brom game

Several Sunderland players suffered in-game injury worries during the clash against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Wilson Isidor pulled up with a lower back injury during the contest, which is something the Frenchman has suffered with before this season. The striker had to leave the pitch after 20 minutes and was moving gingerly but managed to play the majority of the game before being subbed for Milan Aleksic.

Isidor also drew a foul from Kyle Bartley on the half-way line in the second half which was missed by the referee and should have been a yellow card at least. Jobe Bellingham also went down in the first half in the 38th minute with a knock but he also managed to play on alongside Isidor. The attacking midfielder completed the 90 minutes during the win.

Régis Le Bris’ tactical tweak explained

After the game Le Bris explained his decision to drop Jobe Bellingham into a deeper midfield role at West Brom on Saturday.

Le Bris had named an unchanged team from the 1-0 win over Millwall at the Stadium of Light a week previous, but there was a slight change in the structure of the side as Dan Neil was pushed further forward. The Sunderland head coach says it was partly to give the pair a fresh challenge after what has been a long and draining season, and partly for his own ends to explore some other options ahead of what will now almost certainly be a play-off campaign next month. You can read the head coach’s thoughts here.