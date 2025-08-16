Reports in the Netherlands suggest Sunderland may delay a transfer decision until after West Ham opener

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEC Nijmegen remain keen on Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt – but may have to wait until later in the transfer window to secure a deal.

According to Voetbal Zone, citing Voetbal International's “club watcher” Sander Janssen, Sunderland still have short-term plans for Seelt and could even use him in their Premier League opener against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland still needs the defender,” Janssen said of the potential to deal to take the defender back to Holland. “Seelt might even start in the first round against West Ham United next weekend. A loan will only become an option after that.”

That follows a report from De Gelderlander earlier this week, which claimed Seelt was “free to leave” Sunderland this summer, with work ongoing to find a solution to his future. The Dutch outlet suggested NEC had identified the 21-year-old centre-back as a target, with Sunderland open to a deal given their recent signing of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from Getafe.

Voetbal International also backed up Nijmegen’s interest, reporting that Sunderland were considering a loan move to allow Seelt to continue his development in the Eredivisie. However, with the Premier League campaign kicking off this weekend, Régis Le Bris and his coaching staff are expected to keep Seelt involved for the time being before reassessing his situation later in the window.

Seelt joined Sunderland from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and has shown promise in his appearances so far, particularly in pre-season. His future could depend on how the opening weeks of the season unfold and whether Sunderland feel they have sufficient defensive cover once Alderete is fully integrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt left PSV for Sunderland two years ago but has made just 18 appearances for the club – all in the Championship – partly due to a serious knee injury sustained in March last year. Speaking after the 3–0 defeat to Hearts in pre-season, Seelt told The Echo that a loan move is “an option” as Sunderland continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insisted he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

The Dutch defender has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire 2024–25 senior campaign. He has impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality despite Sunderland’s defeat to Hearts.

“I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” Seelt added. “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt admits last season was one of the toughest periods of his career but says he feels “very happy” and confident again after months of hard work – crediting his girlfriend, family and the club for their support. “Last season, everyone knows, it wasn't very nice for me,” he said. “But all summer, I've trained and made sure I was ready for pre-season. I think I've been showing some good bits. I'm feeling very well, so I'm very happy with that on a personal side.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“After a year of insecurity about the knee, it wasn't nice. But now I feel so good, and that's very nice for me. It was very tough. I'm happy that my girlfriend was with me in England – she really helped me. Loads of family came over, so that helped as well. The club was always very supportive. I never felt really lonely, although it's your injury. Every day, you have to overcome these difficulties and setbacks. But in the end, we're here.”

Seelt also praised head coach Régis Le Bris for his encouragement since arriving earlier this summer: “He's very supportive. Also, this new season, he speaks a lot with me. We speak about the game. I hope he's happy with me at the moment. Let's continue.”