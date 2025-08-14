Jill Scott backed Sunderland to beat West Ham, but Ian Wright disagreed as Overlap pundits gave predictions

The pundits on The Overlap have been making their predictions ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League return against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light this Saturday – and there’s plenty of optimism from some familiar faces.

Former Black Cats midfielder Jill Scott was confident Régis Le Bris’ side would make a winning start, highlighting the club’s summer recruitment. “Sunderland will win this,” Scott said. “We have Granit Xhaka. We’ve signed 10 players!”

Jamie Carragher backed the idea of newly promoted teams hitting the ground running. “You know what, we need promoted teams to start well,” he said. Ian Wright, however, urged caution, warning against complacency. “Over-excitement in the first game – they’re going to think, oh, it’s only West Ham – and then West Ham do a job on them,” Wright argued.

Roy Keane, recalling Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Spurs in their first game after promotion in 2007, was persuaded to side with Scott. “I remember one of the years they got promoted, Spurs were the first game – they won 1-0,” he said, before agreeing: “We’ll go 2-1 Sunderland. Yeah, go on, Sunderland.”

The conversation briefly drifted to Scott offering Keane a ticket for a game this season. “Do you want to go to a game this season? I’ve got my season ticket,” Scott said. “Where are they in prawn sandwiches?” Keane replied. “Yeah, we get sandwiches,” Scott laughed, prompting Wright to chip in: “No, you’re in the prawn sandwiches brigade.”

When Gary Neville asked for scorelines, Scott stuck to her guns. “I think a win for Sunderland,” she said. “I’d have gone West Ham there,” Wright responded. Neville himself opted for a 1-1 draw. Scott’s final verdict reflected the excitement on Wearside: “The Stadium of Light is going to be rocking!”

The predictions

Jill Scott: Sunderland win (2-1)

Roy Keane: Sunderland win (2-1)

Ian Wright: West Ham win

Jamie Carragher: 1-1 draw

Gary Neville: 1-1 draw

Sunderland host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out Stadium of Light, ending an eight-year absence from the top flight.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland’s three most recent summer signings are in contention to face West Ham United – although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed the club’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up match fitness, while centre-back Omar Alderete was only unveiled earlier this week following his move from Getafe. Alderete endured a disrupted pre-season in Spain due to a minor knee problem, and while he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted at taking a cautious approach.

“The final decision [on these players] will be late,” Le Bris said. “They came this week, so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar, we are going to have the opportunity to select them.

“I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team-mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start, but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.

“With Omar, he has had two 45s, I think. There was also a small issue with his knee, but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really, he could, because he is a warrior.”

With Alderete still working his way to full sharpness, Jenson Seelt could feature after an encouraging pre-season campaign. Le Bris also confirmed winger Romaine Mundle faces at least two months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. “The timeframe was about two-and-a-half or three months, so I think he will hopefully be back sometime in October,” Le Bris said.

