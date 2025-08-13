A minute’s silence and black armbands will honour Diogo Jota and his brother ahead of all Premier League games this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League will pay tribute to Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, before all fixtures this weekend – including Sunderland’s clash with West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

The Portuguese forward and his sibling tragically died in a car accident in Spain on July 3. League officials have worked closely with Liverpool to agree on the most appropriate way to remember the pair, with a minute’s silence to be held prior to kick-off at every game. Players will also wear black armbands, and clubs have been given approved messages and images to display on their stadium screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were laid and a period of silence observed ahead of last Sunday’s Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley. Supporters from both sides joined in the tribute, with a large banner showing Jota’s image and number 20 displayed in the Liverpool end as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ rang out. Liverpool legend Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and FA chair Debbie Hewitt placed floral tributes on the pitch.

A small number of interruptions during the silence from one section of the Palace support drew a reaction from nearby fans, with some attempting to quieten the noise. Speaking afterwards, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he did not believe the disruption was intentional.

Asked about the incident after his side's defeat at Wembley, Liverpool boss Slot said: "I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan who made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence.

"He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don't think he had a bad intention, the guy or people who made noise. They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, 'Hey, what's happening here?'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was, I think, unlucky or, I can't find the right words, but I don't think there was a bad intention in it."

Liverpool announced last month that Jota’s number 20 shirt had been retired as a permanent mark of respect.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray