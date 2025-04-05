Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland travel to The Hawthorns on Saturday to face Tony Mowbray’s West Brom

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will face a stern test against Tony Mowbray's West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Black Cats are looking to build on their 1-0 win over Millwall at the Stadium of Light last weekend, while West Brom need the points in the fierce battle to land one of the two remaining play-off places below Sunderland.

Le Bris will go up against former Black Cats boss Mowbray for the first time since taking charge on Wearside.

What did the Sunderland head coach say?

“They (WBA) are a good team," Le Bris said.

"They are good in possession and very well organised. They have good players. I think we dominated the first game against them, without scoring, but this game will be different with it being an away game. It could be a game that is repeated in the play-offs, we will have to see, but we are not in the play-offs yet so it is still very important to play this game with our best football. We will see the outcome.

“Many players here know Tony Mowbray’s style of play very well," he added.

"He is a coach whose play is very much orientated to being in possession. He gives freedom to his players, so it is always difficult to identify patterns within his teams. It is more about creativity, and it is tough to manage against that style of play. As usual, we will have to be strong out of possession with our defensive shape because, if we let them take huge confidence, it is always difficult to play against this type of team. It is a part of a game where we will have to be strong, then after that, with the ball, we will have to manage the ball properly and that will allow us to play with our strengths."

Le Bris spoke to Mowbray last summer after taking charge at Sunderland and says his legacy at the club is clear to see in the number of young players who developed in his time at the Stadium of Light.

“It was a friendly conversation, but it wasn’t really about giving advice," Mowbray said.

"I was happy to meet him, he is a friendly guy who is very easy to speak with. It was a nice conversation.

"What I know from this coach [Mowbray] is that he gives freedom to his players. He encourages his players to express themselves, and I think that is a really good point to have as a manager. Young players need support and encouragement. You can’t be too demanding about something they haven’t learned yet. They need time, they need experiences, and I think from that point of view, this coach was very good for Sunderland.

“We can see the positive side of the way in which the players are developing, and that is always the positive thing about working with young players. When we start, we can see that many things are missing. You can get frustrated by that, but at the same time, I believe and the club believes in development. This is our identity and strategy."