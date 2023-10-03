Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High-flying Sunderland are aiming to bridge the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places when they host Watford in a crucial Championship clash.

The Black Cats have kicked off the season in fine form with five wins, one draw and three losses from their opening nine games and they currently find themselves fourth in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side reached the play-offs last year but they have ambitions of doing even better this season and they showcased their credentials in September with a run of four wins from five matches.

The most recent of those wins was a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday with Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke both getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Watford have endured a much more difficult start to the season under new boss Valerin Ismael who has managed just one win from his last five matches in the dugout as the Hornets find themselves 20th in the Championship table.

Both sides have ambitions of reaching the promised land of the Premier League next season and the fixture is likely to attract a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light.

But is Sunderland’s game against Watford live on TV and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

When is Sunderland vs Watford?

Sunderland and Watford will face off at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday 4 October at 7.45pm.

The two sides last faced each other in April and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with the Black Cats battling back from a two goal deficit.

The reverse fixture also proved to be an entertaining affair in September 2022 and the game also finished 2-2.

How to watch Sunderland vs Watford

Sunderland’s clash with Watford has been selected for live TV coverage and it is available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Mix.

Fans are also able to stream all of the action from the Stadium of Light on the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Who has the better head to head record?

Sunderland have the superior head to head record against Watford but they are chasing their first victory over the Hornets since a 1-0 home win in the Premier League back in December 2016 with Patrick van Aanholt being the watching winner on that occasion.