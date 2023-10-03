News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's starting XI from Tony Mowbray's first game against Rotherham United - Where are they now gallery

Tony Mowbray has been in charge of Sunderland for over a year now after replacing Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light.
By James Copley
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

The former Middlesbrough man’s first game in charge at the club came against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on August 31 2020 in front of a big crowd on Wearside.

Mowbray made a winning start to life as Sunderland boss as his team ended Rotherham Unuted’s unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win with two goals from Ross Stewart and another from Jack Clarke.

Here, though, we take a look at Tony Mowbray’s starting XI and squad over a year ago and look at where they are now:

Anthony Patterson remains at Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's first-choice goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson remains at Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's first-choice goalkeeper. Photo: Frank Reid

The Sunderland defender has signed a new deal at the club until 2026 with the option for another year.

2. CB: Luke O’Nien

The Sunderland defender has signed a new deal at the club until 2026 with the option for another year. Photo: Frank Reid

The centre-back move to Norwich City on deadline day after a successful stint at Sunderland.

3. CB: Danny Batth

The centre-back move to Norwich City on deadline day after a successful stint at Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

The defender has also signed a new deal at Sunderland during the summer until 2026.

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

The defender has also signed a new deal at Sunderland during the summer until 2026. Photo: Frank Reid

