Tony Mowbray has been in charge of Sunderland for over a year now after replacing Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light.

The former Middlesbrough man’s first game in charge at the club came against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on August 31 2020 in front of a big crowd on Wearside.

Mowbray made a winning start to life as Sunderland boss as his team ended Rotherham Unuted’s unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win with two goals from Ross Stewart and another from Jack Clarke.

Here, though, we take a look at Tony Mowbray’s starting XI and squad over a year ago and look at where they are now:

GK: Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson remains at Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's first-choice goalkeeper.

CB: Luke O'Nien The Sunderland defender has signed a new deal at the club until 2026 with the option for another year.

CB: Danny Batth The centre-back move to Norwich City on deadline day after a successful stint at Sunderland.