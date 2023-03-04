Sunderland vs Stoke City injury news as nine ruled out and two doubtful

Sunderland are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Stoke City. Alex Neil will be making his return to the Stadium of Light for the first time since his decision to leave the Black Cats last year.

The hosts will be eager to get their push for the play-offs back on track with a win. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding both clubs...

Sunderland are expected to be without Dennis Cirkin as he continues to recover from a head injury. The club continue to strictly abide by concussion protocols with him.

The versatile Lynden Gooch has returned to training but the clash against Stoke will come too soon for him still. Niall Huggins is still also sidelined along with Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and top scorer Ross Stewart. It is also worth noting that Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard are both a single booking away from a one-match suspension.

As for the visitors, midfielder Ben Pearson, who joined them in January from AFC Bournemouth, will be assessed after missing their FA Cup loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. 40-year-old defender Phil Jagielka also sat out and will be looked at.

Three who are definitely out of action against Sunderland are Nick Powell, teen striker Emre Tezgel and right-back Tom Edwards. The latter has returned from a loan spell away at League One side Barnsley for treatment.

OUT: Cirkin (Sunderland), Gooch (Sunderland), Huggins (Sunderland), Evans (Sunderland), Embleton (Sunderland), Stewart (Sunderland), Powell (Stoke), Tezgel (Stoke), Edwards (Stoke)