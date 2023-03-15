News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Sheffield United: TV channel and streaming details

Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United in the Championship this week.

By James Copley
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:13 GMT- 2 min read

That’s after Sunderland defeated Norwich City at Carrow Road in the league last Sunday in front of a jubilant away end in Norfolk.

The result left Tony Mowbray’s men 10th in the table and sitting five points off the play-off places following three straight defeats before the trip to Carrow Road.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash against Sheffield United this week:

Tony Mowbray at Norwich City.
When is Sheffield United vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United will take place on Wednesday, March 15. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 8pm.

Is Sheffield United vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Sheffield United in the Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to the game being on television.

However, Sunderland fans will be able to stream the game via NowTV for a one-off fee or monthly subscription.

Fans can watch Sky Sports online for £21-per-month through NowTV. That deal comes as a 12 month offer but can be cancelled at any time.

Day passes are also available for a one-off payment of £11.99.

How else can I follow Sheffield United vs Sunderland?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Sheffield United vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Oddspedia:

Sunderland win: 11/5

Draw: 23/10

Sheffield United City win: 69/50

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sheffield United vs Sunderland?

Tickets for the game against Sheffield United on Wednesday clash are still available on safc.com and can be purchased by clicking this link.

