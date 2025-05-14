Everything Sunderland fans need to know on tickets, kick-off times and VAR ahead the play-off final against Sheffield United

Sunderland and Sheffield United are set to do battle at Wembley Stadium with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Here, we take you through all of the major information you need to know as things stand:

Ticket information for Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley

Sunderland have been allocated 35,531 tickets for their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets will be released in phases, starting at 12pm on Wednesday, May 14, when 2024-25 season card holders will be able to purchase one ticket each. If tickets remain, phase two will begin on Friday, May 16, with access granted to supporters who have either renewed or purchased a 2025-26 season card, or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign.

The club has confirmed that all tickets must be purchased online, with no in-person or phone sales available. Ticket prices start at £37 for adults and range up to £105, with various concession rates available. While the exact kick-off time is yet to be announced, the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. With high demand expected, Sunderland supporters are being urged to act quickly once their window opens to secure their spot at Wembley as the Black Cats aim for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Will VAR be in action during Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley?

The Championship play-off final will also include the use of VAR, semi-automated offside technology and in-stadia announcements, the EFL have now confirmed. The use of VAR in the play-offs is decided on a season-by-season basis, but the system was in place for all three EFL play-off finals—Championship, League One and League Two—at Wembley last season. That has been the case since the 2021-22 campaign.

Is there a kick-off time for Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley yet?

The EFL have announced that Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick off at 3pm.

Scheduling for the EFL play-off finals typically involves input from broadcasters, clubs, local authorities, and stadium officials, with a view to balancing TV coverage, safety, and logistical planning for travelling supporters. Last season’s Championship final kicked off at 3pm, though previous years have also seen earlier start times.

Who will wear red and white at Wembley - Sunderland or Sheffield United?

Sheffield United will wear their traditional red and white stripes for the Championship play-off final at Wembley—meaning Sunderland will be required to change kits for the showpiece occasion.

The Blades earned the right to wear their home strip after finishing higher in the Championship table than the Black Cats, a standard protocol followed in EFL play-off finals. As a result, Sunderland are expected to wear their away or third kit under the Wembley arch, despite red and white stripes also being synonymous the Black Cats as well as the Blades.

