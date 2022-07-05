Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly following the Gers clash against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Here, though, we take a look at what to expect from the Scottish giants:

Who have Rangers played so far during pre-season?

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 21: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst holds the trophy after his team defeat Hearts 2-0 after extra time during the Scottish Cup Final match between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on May 21, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers faced Partick Thistle in their first pre-season friendly recently in a 3-2 victory at Rangers Training Centre. The game was played in a similar fashion to Sunderland’s two friendlies against Blyth Spartans and Gateshead at the Academy of Light.

Like Sunderland’s two games, Rangers’ pre-season clash against Patrick Thistle saw a mix of first team and academy players involved as the squad got their first minutes under their belt ahead of next week’s camp in Portugal.

Which players can we expect to see Rangers field against Sunderland?

Sunderland will likely face their former goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin at some point during the game in Portugal. The Gers stopper joined Sunderland in 2018 and spent two seasons at the club before departing for the Scottish club.

Since then, the 34-year-old has played 30 times in all competitions over two campaigns at Rangers and has Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup medals to his name and was part of the squad that were beaten in the final of last season’s Europa League.

How could Rangers line up against Sunderland?

Rangers lined-up against Patrick thistle with former Black Cat McLaughlin in goal and a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon King and Adam Devine.

John Lundstram was joined in midfield by Alex Lowry and Scott Arfield, while Glenn Middleton and Scott Wright supported striker Fashion Sakala.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst made significant changes during the match and is expected to do so at some point against Sunderland given the non-competitive nature of the fixture.

Have Rangers made any signings ahead of the Sunderland game?

Rangers have signed John Souttar from Hearts after the two clubs reached an agreement last January for the centre-back to join the Ibrox club this summer.