The Black Cats are set for a trip to Portugal this coming week as their preparations for the new season step up. The Wearsiders will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly against AS Roma.

The match against Jose Mourinho’s men will take place on Wednesday 13 July. The fixture will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, the stadium that will also host the game against Rangers on Saturday 9 July.

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 25: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma kisses the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy after their sides victory during the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

