Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats confirm pre-season game against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in Portugal

Alex Neil’s Sunderland will take on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in Portugal this pre-season.

By James Copley
Monday, 4th July 2022, 6:24 pm

The Black Cats are set for a trip to Portugal this coming week as their preparations for the new season step up. The Wearsiders will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly against AS Roma.

The match against Jose Mourinho’s men will take place on Wednesday 13 July. The fixture will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, the stadium that will also host the game against Rangers on Saturday 9 July.

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 25: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma kisses the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy after their sides victory during the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mourinho’s AS Roma won the UEFA Conference League last season and boasts a quality-packed side including England international Tammy Abraham and former Manchester United and Fulham defender Chris Smalling alongside Nemanja Matic and Nicolo Zaniolo.

