The Black Cats are set for a trip to Portugal this coming week as their preparations for the new season step up. The Wearsiders will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly against AS Roma.
The match against Jose Mourinho’s men will take place on Wednesday 13 July. The fixture will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, the stadium that will also host the game against Rangers on Saturday 9 July.
Tickets for both games are available through the club's website
Mourinho’s AS Roma won the UEFA Conference League last season and boasts a quality-packed side including England international Tammy Abraham and former Manchester United and Fulham defender Chris Smalling alongside Nemanja Matic and Nicolo Zaniolo.