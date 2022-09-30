Sunderland vs Preston North End: Five memorable meetings between the two clubs

The two teams’ positions in the Championship (fifth will host 15th at the Stadium of Light) may be misleading, as only three points separate them, while Preston also have recent form against the Black Cats on their side.

But the longer history between the two famous old clubs - and five games in particular - favour Sunderland to take three points at the Stadium of Light.

From a seven-goal thriller to nail-biting FA and League Cup comebacks, here are five of the very best battles between the Black Cats and the Lilywhites.

Sunderland vs Preston North End in March 2004. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland 3 Preston 3, March 10, 2004, League One

A sending-off, numerous red cards and four goals in the last 20 minutes made for a thrilling contest in the old second tier.

Sunderland sat ninth in the table - one place above Preston - and an early headed own-goal from Tyrone Mears put them in good stead to widen that gap.

But future Black Cats striker David Healy fired home before the break to set up a tumultuous second half.

Jeff Whitley’s two-footed lunge on Richard Cresswell earned him a straight red, only for Sunderland’s 10 men to retake the lead from Sean Thornton’s sweetly-struck free-kick.

Mears then volleyed home at the right end to level it up again, before Marcus Stewart looked to have won it for the hosts by winning and converting a penalty.

But Eddie Lewis broke Wearside hearts with seconds remaining by curling home a brilliant free-kick of his own.

Sunderland 3-2 Preston, August 23, 1995, League Cup first round second leg

Sunderland were seemingly heading out of what was then known as the Coca-Cola Cup at the first hurdle when they conceded two goals to trail Preston 3-1 on aggregate at Roker Park.

If Peter Reid’s side had lacked fizz in the 1-1 draw in the first leg at Deepdale, they were flat as pancakes when first-half goals by Lee Cartwright and Ian Bryson flew past Alec Chamberlain.

But although he was already under pressure after a winless start to the league campaign, Reid fired his troops at half-time to inspire a sensational turnaround.

Lee Howey halved the deficit on the night by scoring just two minutes after the restart, before an own goal by Ryan Kidd levelled both the game and the tie.

Then, with just five minutes left, Howey struck again to send a sparse crowd crazy.

Although Reid’s side were eliminated in the next round by Liverpool, Sunderland went on to win Division One and promotion to the Premier League that season.

Preston 1 Sunderland 3, January 5, 1963, FA Cup third round

Amid the big freeze of one of the worst UK winters on record, Sunderland were unhappy with the decision to play their FA Cup third-round win on an atrocious Deepdale pitch.

And it took a while for the Black Cats to warm to their task, as they trailed to Doug Holden’s bizarre opening goal - goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery let his shot past him, believing it was from an indirect free-kick - for most of the first half.

But once Nick Sharkey fired home an equaliser in the 43rd minute, Sunderland never looked back, and produced a storming second half.

Amby Fogarty’s fine strike put the Wearsiders 2-1 up before Skarkey doubled his tally with an equally sharp finish.

The game was put to bed in the 89th minute as Jimmy Davison hammered home Sunderland’s fourth goal from long range.

Preston 1 Sunderland 3, April 4, 1972, Division Two

Sunderland kept up their outside hopes of promotion from the old Division Two with victory at Deepdale.

Ian Porterfield’s eighth-minute opener was soon cancelled out by Neil Young as struggling Preston showed some early fight.

But the Black Cats regained the lead in the 25th minute through goalscoring centre-back Dave Watson.

Dennis Tueart then grabbed the killer third goal in the 58th minute to seal a second straight win for Alan Brown’s side.

Sunderland 4 Preston 3, September 25, 1971, Division Two

At just 16, Jimmy Hamilton scored a fairytale winner in what is arguably the greatest game ever between these two sides.

Sunderland went into the game on a losing run which had seen them slump to 13th in the old Division Two.

But although the Lilywhites had enjoyed an excellent start to the season, Richie Pitt’s early close-range opener got the Black Cats off to a flyer.

Spirits soon sank as Ricky Hepplotte set up Bobby Ham to poked home an equaliser.

But Dave Watson set up Dennis Tueart to restore Sunderland’s lead, and then Tueart grabbed another a minute before half-time.

Hero turned villain not long after the restart, when Tueart was ruled to have fouled Hugh McIlmoyle in the box, allowing McIlmoyle to score from the penalty spot.

Then Ham struck again after 64 minutes to draw Preston level.