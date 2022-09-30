Ryan Lowe’s side are 15th in the Championship after 10 games but are only three points behind Sunderland, and have the best defensive record in the division.

To find out more we caught up with North End writer Tom Sandells from the Lancashire Evening Post on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott playing for Preston against Luton. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you assess Preston’s start to the season?

TS: “Mixed as you can probably guess by the record.

“They started off pretty well, the clean sheet record is incredible really, seven clean sheets in a row to start the season.

“The problem is that North End don’t score. For all the hard work they were putting in and doing so well to keep all those clean sheets, chances were being wasted at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t that they weren’t creating, they were creating and getting some really clear chances. The chances have sort of dried up in the last few games in terms of creating them and they were still on top for at least 40 minutes against Sheffield United but two errors cost them two goals.”

Sunderland were interested in Troy Parrott before his loan move to Deepdale – how has he fared?

TS: “I think confidence is probably the biggest issue at the moment.

“There is definitely a player in there and I’m not criticising Troy Parrott and saying he’s not good enough at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been games when he has been absolutely fantastic, particularly when North End have gone with one striker and two No 10s playing off him and he’s done very well holding up the line.

“It’s just that clinical edge that he’s lacking and I think confidence is an issue. There was a chance he had one-on-one for the Republic of Ireland over the international break and those are the moments he’s had for North End where you think for an accomplished striker at this level it should be their bread and butter.”

What’s the view on manager Ryan Lowe?

TS: “He’s done really well on the whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he came in the club was at quite a low point in terms of the connection between the fans and club.

“The style of football wasn’t great and then Lowe came in and says all the right things and knows what the fans want to hear.

“Of late it’s gotten worse because they are not winning games and not scoring, it’s one home goal all season, but the criticism seems to go above him.

“It’s not being aimed at Ryan Lowe, it’s aimed at the board and at people who are in charge of the transfers and the funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Preston’s key players?

TS: “Liam Lindsey is the standout defender so far this season, he was nominated for Player of the Month in August and plays in the middle of a back three.

“Ben Whiteman is an important player just in front of the back three, keeps North End ticking. Games where he has been man marked have been games where North End usually struggle.”

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s your predicted line-up?