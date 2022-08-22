Sunderland vs Norwich City: Is the game on Sky and NOWTV? Can I watch on SAFSEE?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats recorded a first clean sheet of the season away to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, with Ross Stewart scoring the only goal of the game to hand Alex Neil’s side the win.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Norwich City:

When is Sunderland vs Norwich City?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United takes place on Saturday, August 27. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Norwich City on TV?

The clash between Sunderland and Norwich City will be broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.

Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 8pm.

Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland suffered a major injury blow after defender Daniel Ballard was forced off against QPR with the defender now rumoured to be out for eight weeks.

Corry Evans picked up an issue before the game against Sheffield United but the midfielder came on for the second half against Stoke City.

Dan Neil will also be available for selection following his red card against Sheffield United.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of PaddyPower:

Sunderland win: 15/8

Draw: 21/10

Norwich City win: 13/10