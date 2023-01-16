The loss saw Sunderland move down to 10th position in the Championship with 38 points from 27 games.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the Championship with the Black Cats looking to return to winning ways in the league.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the game against Swansea City in the Championship

When is Sunderland vs Middlesbrough?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Middlesbrough will take place on Sunday, January 22. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12pm.

Is Sunderland vs Middlesbrough on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Middlesbrough will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.

However, if you do wish to stream the game via the internet you can do so via Sky Go if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Middlesbrough?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Middlesbrough?

Sunderland win: 9/5

Draw: 21/10

Middlesbrough win: 7/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

