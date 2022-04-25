Sunderland v Rotherham United: When is it? Is it on TV? Can I stream the game? What’s the latest injury news?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side could be just 90 minutes from securing themselves a playoff place this season.

Victory over the Millers, coupled with relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town doing them a favour against Sheffield Wednesday, would see Sunderland guarantee themselves a spot in the top six.

However, to do that, they must defeat a rejuvenated Rotherham side that are yet to guarantee themselves automatic promotion.

A win for Rotherham would all-but secure them promotion back to the Championship.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the League One clash between Sunderland and Rotherham United:

When is Sunderland v Rotherham United?

The Sky Bet League One clash between Sunderland and Rotherham United takes place at 7:45pm on Tuesday, April 26. The match at the Stadium of Light will be refereed by Bobby Madley.

Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light when they host Rotherham United (Picture by FRANK REID)

Is it on TV?

Sunderland and Rotherham United’s match will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

Can I stream Sunderland v Rotherham United?

Yes, because this game does not take place during the Saturday afternoon blackout, there will be a stream available for Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham United.

Full details of how to purchase a stream for the game can be found here.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

What is the latest injury news?

Dennis Cirkin, who missed Saturday’s win over Cambridge United, is likely to miss out again through injury.

Carl Winchester, who was substituted early on against the U’s, picked up a groin injury but Alex Neil was unable to give a full prognosis on how long he may be missing for.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Sunderland win: 13/10

Draw: 11/5

Rotherham United win: 2/1