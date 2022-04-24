The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart was brought down by U’s defender Lloyd Jones, who was subsequently sent off.
Stewart then converted from the penalty spot before Elliot Embleton doubled the hosts’ advantage with a free-kick.
Cambridge pulled a goal back through Paul Digby, before Stewart added his second, while Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth also got on the scoresheet.
