Sunderland will commemorate the fallen prior to Saturday’s game against Coventry City

Sunderland supporters are being urged to take their seats early ahead of Saturday’s home game against Coventry City as the club prepares to honour Remembrance weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ squad will wear special commemorative warm-up shirts ahead of their meeting with the Sky Blues, with kit manufacturer Hummel producing a limited run design sporting several poppies in memory of the fallen. Supporters will be able to purchase their own replicas, with Sunderland partnering with the Royal British Legion to ensure that a significant portion of sales from each shirt will be donated to the organisation. In addition, the club’s match-worn shirts from this weekend will be auctioned after the game, as the Black Cats strive to eclipse the £6,935 raised for the charity in 2023.

Commemoration events will also take place on the Stadium of Light pitch before kick-off at 3pm. As such, the club are asking fans attending the match to make their way to their seats fifteen minutes before the referee’s first whistle. A statement from the Black Cats reads: “As part of SAFC's aspirations to show respect during our Remembrance Day proceedings, supporters are advised to be in their seats no later than 2.45pm.

“The on-field Remembrance Day activity will begin around this time, and Sunderland AFC are urging supporters to be ready in their seats, to observe this out of respect for our heroes.”

As part of Sunderland’s Remembrance Day efforts, the Wearside Flag Group, comprised of supporters who arrange match day displays at the Stadium of Light, have also been working on a tribute to the fallen. Earlier this week, the group received an unexpected helping hand when members of Sunderland’s first team turned out to aid them in their preparations for Saturday’s game.

The club added: “The flag group were given a surprise visit on Monday November 4th, with members of the first team assisting with their preparations as they ramped up ahead of the weekend's fixture. To give this display maximum effect, we ask all supporters to be in their seats for the target time of 2.45pm.”

David Bruce, Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer, added: “The city of Sunderland has a special relationship with the Armed Forces community and as a leading institution within the region, we have a responsibility to celebrate that unique connection. The immense work undertaken by the Royal British Legion is remarkable and it is a privilege to play a small part in their story by honouring our service people, past and present, and by raising vital funds to support the delivery of so many life-changing initiatives.”