Sunderland will be looking to avenge the 1-0 Premier League Cup defeat they suffered against Wolves a fortnight ago and aim to put any demons from their 2-0 defeat to Cardiff CIty last time out to bed. The hosts are expected to name a rotated team from that game with Cardiff against Wolves with Harrison Sonha, Michael Spellman and Caden Kelly all in the frame to return to action.

The Under-21’s currently sit bottom of their Premier League Cup group having suffered three defeats on the spin. Supporters can attend the game on Monday night with prices set at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Stadium of Light. Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s Under-18 side are also in action this week, as they face tough tests against Liverpool and Manchester City to come. Sitting pretty at the top of the division, Sunderland host second-placed City on Saturday, knowing a win would put them six points ahead of their opponents in the table.

Whilst it has been a good start for Adam Asghar’s side, he recognises the challenge that awaits his team in their upcoming games. Asghar told the club’s website: “The next three league games will of course be very important in the course of our season, but whichever opponent we face, we just want to implement our style as best we can.

“It can be easy to get caught up in names, sizes of clubs and academies, but the main message is to look to be the best version of ourselves in every game. We’re excited by the challenge of facing Man City this weekend, and they should be excited to play us as we should be a challenge for teams.

“We appreciate it’s going to be a great run of games to look forward to, but the challenge is now to continue what a fantastic start to the season the boys have had.”

