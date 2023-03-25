Mason Cotcher, 16, and Will Dowling, 17, both bagged a brace for Adam Asghar’s side, while Ethan Moore, Jake Waters and Louie Salkeld also got on the scoresheet.

After first-half goals from Cotcher and Waters, Newcastle’s Ollie Harrison pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time, yet Sunderland dominated the second half, with Scott Bailey scoring a late consolation for the hosts in stoppage-time.

Chris Rigg also featured for Sunderland in midfield, as the Black Cats continue to manage the teenager’s development.

Chris Rigg has made three appearances for Sunderland's first team in the FA Cup this season.

The 15-year-old has made three senior appearances in the FA Cup this season and attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, most notably from Newcastle, but is not yet of an age where he can sign a professional contract.

The win over Newcastle moves Sunderland to within four points of Manchester City at the top of the Under-18s Premier League, while the Black Cats have a game in hand following four consecutive wins.

Sunderland will now prepare for Tuesday’s fixture against Blackburn at the Academy of Light, with five league games remaining, including a meetng with City, this season.

The Black Cats were also without winger Tom Watson for the Newcastle game, following the 17-year-old’s call-up to play for England’s under-17s side.