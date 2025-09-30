The latest Sunderland AFC news.

Hard work on the training ground at the Academy of Light is paying off for Sunderland Under-21 star forward Timur Tutierov.

Tutierov, who penned a new deal in the summer, scored twice for the 21s on Friday evening in the win over Burnley and he has been reflecting on his performance and the campaign to date. Two goals from the Ukranian alongside an 11th-minute strike from Harrison Jones sealed the victory, the first in PL2 this season.

Earlier this summer, Sunderland confirmed that U21s trio Tutierov, Ethan Moore, and Ben Middlemas have all put pen to paper on new contracts at the Academy of Light.

Both Tutierov and Middlemas featured frequently for Graeme Murty’s development side last season, while Moore has spent the past two campaigns in rehabilitation from a notable injury setback.

Winger Tutierov - who has four goals in three PL2 appearances this season - said: “We are very happy with the performance, and I think the effort that the team brought on the pitch showed. “We knew that we needed to start the game quickly, and we showed what we are capable of, especially in the first half. During the past few games, we’ve had to deal with some problems on the pitch, but I think we fixed them to get our first win.

“It is a really good step.” He added to the club website: “It’s always great to score, and even more to do it twice. For my first goal, we actually had a bit of defending to do, and when Jenson [Jones] got the ball, I just thought I’d use my pace to get us up the pitch. “From there, I just kept running, and I think it was a good goal. My second goal was more my type of finish, which I have practised often.

“I’ve worked on the technique a lot with Murts, and it paid off. We had a very simple goal; to win. We achieved it, and we are happy. The experiences that I’ve had so far this season are very, very helpful.

“Playing in the first team in pre-season was great learning for me, and I think the work that I’ve done with my national team has actually helped me in these types of games.”