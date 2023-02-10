News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland U21s held by Southampton U21s - as four youngsters return after first-team call-ups

Sunderland Under-21s conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were held to a 2-2 draw with league leaders Southampton in Premier League 2, Division 2.

By Joe Nicholson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:10pm

Goals from Ellis Taylor and Harry Gardiner either side of half-time gave Graeme Murty’s team a two-goal lead, before Will Merry pulled one back for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Forward Samuel Amo-Ameyaw then drew Southampton level in the third minute of stoppage-time after five additional minutes were shown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland handed starts to Chris Rigg, Tom Watson, Zak Johnson and Caden Kelly at Staplewood Academy, after all four were named on the bench when the senior side faced Fulham in the FA Cup two days earlier.

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty.
Most Popular

MORE: The Sunderland dressing room view on new signing Joe Geldhardt

The result leaves Sunderland ninth in the table, a point behind North East rivals Newcastle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murty’s side will now prepare for their home fixture against Derby at Eppleton CW on Monday, February 20 (7pm kick-off), before a trip to Aston Villa four days later.

SunderlandSouthamptonPremier League 2Division 2