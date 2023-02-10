Goals from Ellis Taylor and Harry Gardiner either side of half-time gave Graeme Murty’s team a two-goal lead, before Will Merry pulled one back for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Forward Samuel Amo-Ameyaw then drew Southampton level in the third minute of stoppage-time after five additional minutes were shown.

Sunderland handed starts to Chris Rigg, Tom Watson, Zak Johnson and Caden Kelly at Staplewood Academy, after all four were named on the bench when the senior side faced Fulham in the FA Cup two days earlier.

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty.

The result leaves Sunderland ninth in the table, a point behind North East rivals Newcastle.

