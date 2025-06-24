Sunderland’s U21 team will once again play in the Premier League International Cup next season

Sunderland's U21 side have been handed a big boost for the the 2025/26 campaign after the Premier league International Cup's expansion secured their place in the competition.

The tournament sees Premier League academies go up against some of Europe's top clubs, with Benfica and Borussia Mönchengladbach visiting Wearside last season. The tournament had previously been limited to the top 12 teams in Premier League 2, and after Sunderland's 13th-placed finish last time out it appeared they would narrowly miss out. However, the top 16 teams from the 26-team division have now been given a place.

Sunderland have also confirmed that they will take part in the second edition of the National League Cup, which sees U21 sides play National League teams in an initial group-stage format.

Academy boss Robin Nicholls said the news was 'brilliant' for the club.

"Being part of these competitions again this season is brilliant for the players and staff," Nicholls said.

"They create great development opportunities that are different from the normal PL2 games programme in opposition, playing style, and language. They provide us with the chance to compete against some of the best Academies in Europe, along with the best that our non-League system here in England has to offer."

Sunderland also confirmed today that their U18 and U21 sides will take part in a warm weather training camp in Italy as part of their pre-season preparations.

Their pre-season fixture programmes are as follows:

U21 Pre-Season Fixtures 2025

15 July – Darlington (A), KO 7:30pm

19 July – Derby County (H), KO 1:00pm

21–28 July – Italy Training Camp

5 August – Burnley (H), KO 2:00pm

9 August – Liverpool (A), KO 2:00pm

U18 Pre-Season Fixtures 2025

19 July – Bradford City (H), KO 12:00pm

21–28 July – Italy Training Camp

2 August – Lincoln City (H), KO 1:00pm

5 August – Rotherham United (H), KO 11:00am

9 August – Birmingham City (A), KO 12:30pm

How Sunderland's U21 squad is shaping up for the new season

Four players from last season's U21 squad are leaving leave the club this summer, including Ben Crompton and Caden Kelly. Both have already secured new moves in senior football, with Crompton joining Scottish Championship side Ross County and Kelly joining South Shields. Cuba Mitchell and goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze will also depart, while Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker will leave upon the expiration of their scholarship deals.

Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron have agreed one-year extensions to their current deals to stay at the club next season, with Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov also offered new deals following the end of their respective contracts. Ben Kindon, Ben Metcalf, Jack Whittaker, and Jaydon Jones have been offered their first professional contracts at the club and positive discussions have been held with all.