The latest on every Sunderland story of the transfer window so far...
This month’s transfer window is nearly at the halfway stage – with Sunderland looking to strengthen for the second half of the campaign.
The Black Cats have already been linked with several players in January, while there has been interest in some of their prized assets. Here's a run-down of all the Sunderland transfer stories during this month’s window so far:
1. Kieffer Moore
Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who have been credited with interest in the 31-year-old Bournemouth striker. It has been claimed the Black Cats are prepared to ‘alter their transfer approach’ to try and sign the Wales international. Moore's wages, as well as the competition to sign him, will make it a difficult deal to pull off though. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Jack Clarke
Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Clarke, after Sunderland knocked back Burnley's approach for the 23-year-old over the summer. Beale recently said he's 'not heard of any enquiries coming directly into the club' for the winger, while Sunderland are not in a position where they have to sell. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Bogdan Mykhailichenko
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian international Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, who has fallen out of favour at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. According to Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas, a number of clubs are tracking the 26-year-old’s situation. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
4. Mason Burstow
Beale has confirmed Burstow is set to stay at Sunderland for the second half of the season and see out his loan deal from Chelsea. The 20-year-old forward will hope to receive more game time in the second half of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid