3 . Jack Clarke - Could leave

While the winger is happy at Sunderland, Clarke’s excellent 2022/23 season, when he scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Premier League side Burnley have seen multiple bids rejected and will have to significantly increase their reported offer of £10million to be taken seriously. Still, Mowbray has admitted that, while Clarke is in no rush to leave, there are no guarantees the 22-year-old will stay. Photo: Frank Reid