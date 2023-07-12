After making four new signings this summer Sunderland may also allow some players to leave during this summer’s transfer window.
Sunderland have made four new signings this summer - while some players could leave the club before the end of the transfer window.
The Black Cats have already allowed Bailey Wright and Leon Dajaku to move on since the end of last season, following a lack of first-team opportunities during the 2022/23 campaign.
There may also be others who opt to leave Wearside in search of more regular first-team football (either permanently or on loan), while some of Sunderland’s players have attracted interest from Premier League clubs.
Here are some members of the squad who could leave this summer and other who we think are likely to stay despite recent reports:
1. Danny Batth - Could leave
While the 32-year-old was named Sunderland supporters’ player of the year last season, the club have signed two new centre-halves this summer. Blackburn have been credited with interest in Batth, while Mowbray didn’t rule out a move when asked about the defender, who is also entering the final year of his contract. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Ballard - Likely to stay
Just a year after joining Sunderland, Premier League side West Ham have been credited with interest in Ballard this summer. Following multiple injury setbacks last season, it still feels a bit early for the 23-year-old to join a top-flight side, while he opted to sign for Sunderland over Burnley last summer in search of regular game time. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jack Clarke - Could leave
While the winger is happy at Sunderland, Clarke’s excellent 2022/23 season, when he scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Premier League side Burnley have seen multiple bids rejected and will have to significantly increase their reported offer of £10million to be taken seriously. Still, Mowbray has admitted that, while Clarke is in no rush to leave, there are no guarantees the 22-year-old will stay. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Anthony Patterson - Likely to stay
While there has been Premier League interest in the 23-year-old goalkeeper, Patterson is settled at Sunderland and under contract for another three years. The keeper started every Championship fixture last season and has seen his stock rise significantly. Photo: Frank Reid