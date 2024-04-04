Sunderland have six league games remaining this season – while the club’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats have been linked with several players over the last year, some of whom could be available at the end of this season. Here are nine players who have reportedly been on Sunderland’s radar and may be looking to move on at the end of the campaign.
1. Divin Mubama (West Ham)
The 19-year-old striker is into the final few months of his contract at West Ham, which doesn't include a one-year option, despite being offered a new deal. Sunderland were one of multiple Championship clubs credited with interest in Mubama during the January transfer window and will be looking for another striker this summer. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Liam Millar (Basel)
Millar has impressed on loan at Preston this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists since arriving from Swiss side Basel. It was claimed in January that Sunderland had identified the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke. The Black Cats have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last year and will face a big challenge to keep him this summer. Photo: George Wood
3. Amad (Manchester United)
Sunderland's attempts to re-sign Amad have been well documented. While the 21-year-old scored a dramatic winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup and has been backed by manager Erik ten Hag, the player has still only made two Premier League appearances off the bench this season. Amad built a strong relationship with Sunderland supporters during his previous loan spell, meaning a potential return can’t be completely ruled out. Photo: Ash Donelon
4. Charlie Cresswell (Leeds)
Sunderland have been linked with Cresswell during previous transfer windows, while the defender has only made five Championship appearances for Leeds this season. The 21-year-old has three years left on his contract at Elland Road, yet his opportunities may become even more limited if Leeds win promotion this season. Photo: Jess Hornby